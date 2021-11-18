BREAKING: Clay Co. Sheriff facing Official Oppression charges

East Texas Now Business Break
BREAKING: Clay Co. Sheriff booked into jail(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE NOV. 18, 2021 10:08 A.M. The 97th District Court District Attorney Casey Polhemus has provided KAUZ with a statement saying that its office has been recused from the investigation, and that the case will be handled by the 46th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which is run by Staley Heatly in Vernon.

The statement can be found below. News Channel 6 has reached out to Heatly’s office for comment.

District Attorney for the 97th Judicial District has been recused from the investigation and prosecution of Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde.(97th Judicial District of Texas)

ORIGINAL STORY

According to the Clay County Inmate Roster, a person with the same name as Sheriff Jeffrey C. Lyde was booked into the Clay County Jail on two counts of official oppression on Thursday morning.

His name has since been taken off the jail roster.

At the time this story was originally published no bond had been set. The arresting agency listed was the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Our crews have made calls to 97th District Court District Attorney Casey Polhemus and area DPS officials for more information. Stay with News Channel 6 as we work to learn more.

