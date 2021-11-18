Board of Regents authorizes purchase of land for UT Tyler School of Medicine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas System Board of Regents today authorized The University of Texas at Tyler to purchase land for its School of Medicine. UT Tyler intends to finalize the purchase of approximately five acres of land, located in the heart of the medical district in Tyler.

“Acquiring land for the medical education building is yet another important milestone toward the establishment of the medical school and to transform healthcare in Northeast Texas,” said Kevin P. Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents. “The enormity of the medical school for the people of East Texas requires that we remain diligent and focused as we act with all deliberate speed to open the medical school. The real estate acquisition is one of those major steps forward,” Eltife added.

Earlier this year, after a nationwide search process, Fitzpatrick Architects, a Tyler-based firm, was selected to plan and design a new facility for medical education.

“I am grateful to receive this authorization from the Board of Regents. We are eager to establish a new home to train our future physicians. The Board of Regents’ support every step of the way of the medical school concept has been extraordinary,” said Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP, president of UT Tyler.

Pending the accreditation approval from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, the medical school expects to welcome its inaugural class of 40 students in June 2023. Earlier this month, the R. W. Fair Foundation of Tyler announced a $4 million commitment to fund four-year scholarships for the entire inaugural medical school class.

The Board of Regents recently invested $95 million in new educational and clinical facilities at UT Tyler, and the Texas Legislature has committed more than $100 million in funding for health and science facilities at UT Tyler campuses. An $80 million gift from the East Texas Medical Center Foundation helped launch the acceleration of the medical school plans last year.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.