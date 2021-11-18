After tough loss, SFA men’s basketball shifts focus to Cancun Challenge

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team has been using this week to prepare for the 2021 Cancun Challenge.

The event will get started up with SFA hosting their first game in the event against Middle Tennessee on Nov.19 before heading down to Mexico next week to take on Buffalo and one of the following: St. Louis or Illinois State.

The men are coming off of a 83-71 loss this past week to Middle Tennessee. Below is a one on one with SFA men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller.

