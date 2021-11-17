East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning.  South winds are already breezy and will gust up to 15 and 20 mph today.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s.  The cold front still looks to arrive overnight.  A few isolated showers are possible this evening ahead of the front, but the better chance for rain will be after midnight along the front.  Not everyone will see the rain, but any scattered showers will end tomorrow morning.  Expect breezy northeasterly winds behind the front tomorrow with temperatures struggling to reach the lower 60s.  Winds die down late tomorrow and temperatures drop into the 30s by Friday morning.  The weekend brings a quick warm up before another cold front arrives late Sunday into early Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeman's death was confirmed by his manager.
‘Bones’ actor, Pine Tree grad Heath Freeman dead at 41
The driver did not stop
Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department
Titus County firefighter suffers fatal heart attack on the job
A traffic alert was sent out by the Longview Police department Tuesday morning that the...
Auto-pedestrian crash shuts down southbound lanes of Estes Pkwy south of I-20

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 11-17-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 11-17-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 11-17-21
Warm and Windy on Wednesday...few showers late, then cooler.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Warm and Windy on Wednesday...few showers late, then cooler.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips