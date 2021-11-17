Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Highs again in the low 80s today with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, scattered showers across East Texas as a cold front moves through the region. Maybe up to a quarter of an inch of rain possible for the lucky folks that see some rain tonight. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the low 50s, with showers ending by sunrise. Skies clearing through the day tomorrow to mostly sunny conditions, and highs much “cooler” than today, in the low 60s.

By this weekend, highs will return to the 70s, with mostly sunny to party cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. Rain chances return to East Texas for Sunday and stick around for Monday as our next cold front moves through. We’ll keep the rain in the forecast for Tuesday evening as well, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see rain remain in the forecast through the week of Thanksgiving. That said, we’re still a week or so away, so there is time for the forecast to change.

