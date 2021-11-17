East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TJC prepares for national tournament play

The TJC volleyball team will compete at the Division 1 National Tournament in Hutchinson, KS
The TJC volleyball team will compete at the Division 1 National Tournament in Hutchinson, KS(KLTV all rights reserved)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College volleyball is getting ready for the NJCAA Division 1 National Tournament which starts on Thursday against New Mexico Military Institute. The Apaches are 4-4 against the Broncos dating back to 2015.

“Oh I think it’s going to be tough right away,” said right side hitter Presley Vaitai. “Like NMMI, they are going to give it their all, we are going to give it our all, but we are the underdogs in this situation, so we are going to come out really hard.”

If you’re looking for some optimism ahead of the matchup, it’s that tournament play might work in TJC’s favor. The team went 14 and 2 at neutral sight matches this year. The Apaches are also ready to prove they can do even better than last season.

“I mean I’m ready to go,” said defensive specialist Harleigh Thurman. “I think last year we did really well at nationals, we got fourth, and this year I think we can go even farther.”

As the team gets ready to make the journey to Hutchinson, KS, coach Brandi Hood-Goldman reflected on all the hard work the group put in at the beginning of the season.

“We were very frustrated,” said Hood-Goldman. “There were a lot of days that there were some tears and some anger on both sides and so it’s nice to see them being a unit and playing well together.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek
Freeman's death was confirmed by his manager.
‘Bones’ actor, Pine Tree grad Heath Freeman dead at 41
Crash at Gilmer Road and Loop 281
Scene cleared at wreck on Gilmer Road at Loop 281 in Longview
Green Acres Baptist Church Pastor David Dykes, seen here in a previous interview with KLTV,...
David Dykes named interim senior pastor of Mobberly Baptist Church in East Texas
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Rusk Eagles
Rusk Eagles looking to soar into round 3 for first time since 2002
Longview Lobos
Longview prepares for an area round matchup with Lancaster
Red Zone Top 10 for Nov. 16, 2021.
Carthage Bulldogs keep top spot in Red Zone top 10
Stephanie Visscer (KTRE Sports)
Visscher clears 1,000 point milestone as Ladyjacks cruise past SEMO