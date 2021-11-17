Rusk Eagles looking to soar into round 3 for first time since 2002

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk Eagles will be on upset alert this Friday when they play No.6 Bellville at Baylor’s McLane Stadium.

Rusk is in the second round for the first time since 2018. If the Eagles can pull off the upset the team would be in the third round of the playoffs for only the third time in school history and the first since 2002.

“It is pretty special,” cornerback Will Dixon said. “We just want to make a change and keep going next [round] to next [round].”

Rusk is in the area round after a wild back and forth game with Salado that saw the Eagles win 49-42. It was a nice result after Rusk had to forfeit their game to Salado due to COVID-19 last year.

“The one thing I know and all our coaches know is that our kids will play with unbelievable effort,” coach Thomas Sitton said. “It is always fun to wake up on Saturday morning and put the game film on and watch them fly around on all three phases of the game.”

Bellville will offer maybe on of the toughest offensive challenges this team has seen. The school boasts two division one weapons with running back Richard Reese committed to Baylor and all around athlete Robert Briggs committed to Utah State.

“We have to find a way to outwork Bellville this week,” Sitton said. “We have to out study them and out execute them as far as Friday night goes. If we do those three things we have a great chance of playing Thanksgiving. There is nothing better than that. Everyone is up here at school and we are grinding away.”

Bellville does not scare this team and neither does the idea of playing in a Big 12 stadium.

“It is pretty big,” wide receiver Elijah Ward said. “I am not going to lie to you. not a lot of teams get a chance to do that.”

