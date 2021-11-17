Rusk City Council approves ordinance allowing golf carts on some streets

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas City has made an effort to make its streets “golf cart friendly.”

The Rusk City council approved an ordinance last week that will allow golf carts on roadways and streets within the city that have a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less.

City officials told KLTV News that the need arose, especially in a neighborhood where a private golf course and the city ballpark meet to help ease parking.

“The idea behind the ordinance is to make sure it is safe. So, you do still have to be a licensed drive,” said Amanda Hill, Rusk’s city manager. “You have to be over 16; the vehicles have to be insured and have to have proper lighting, It has to have to be registered with the city. Four-wheelers are still not allowed. It’s just golf carts and side by sides.”

Per state law, golf carts are not allowed on Texas highways and farm-to-market roads other than to cross to get to another city street.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.