East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rusk City Council approves ordinance allowing golf carts on some streets

Source; Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff
Source; Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff(Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas City has made an effort to make its streets “golf cart friendly.”

The Rusk City council approved an ordinance last week that will allow golf carts on roadways and streets within the city that have a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less.

City officials told KLTV News that the need arose, especially in a neighborhood where a private golf course and the city ballpark meet to help ease parking.

“The idea behind the ordinance is to make sure it is safe. So, you do still have to be a licensed drive,” said Amanda Hill, Rusk’s city manager. “You have to be over 16; the vehicles have to be insured and have to have proper lighting, It has to have to be registered with the city. Four-wheelers are still not allowed. It’s just golf carts and side by sides.”

Per state law, golf carts are not allowed on Texas highways and farm-to-market roads other than to cross to get to another city street.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeman's death was confirmed by his manager.
‘Bones’ actor, Pine Tree grad Heath Freeman dead at 41
The driver did not stop
Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Jerry Torrez
Palestine man sentenced to life in prison for death of infant son
Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department
Titus County firefighter suffers fatal heart attack on the job

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,903 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Source: KLTV Staff
Greta Van Susteren talks about President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, CBO report
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Joseph Egbe, Jr. about his big project to become an Eagle Scout:...
WebXtra: Prospective Eagle Scout builds flag repository
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Joseph Egbe, Jr. about his big project to become an Eagle Scout:...
WebXtra: Flag repository