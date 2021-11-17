East Texas Now Business Break
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot

Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a prison term of longer than four years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

The Department of Justice asked for the longest sentence yet for a defendant charged in the insurrection.

Chansley has been in jail for nearly 10 months.

Pictures of Chansley went viral after the Jan. 6 attack. He appeared shirtless, wearing face paint and a horned, furry headdress while he led others through the Capitol, shouting into a bullhorn.

Prosecutors said in a sentencing request that they hope to use Chansley’s sentence as an example to deter future attacks on the government.

Chansley has agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution and is asking the court to sentence him to time served, so he would be released from jail immediately.

Prosecutors said Chansley showed little remorse after the Jan. 6 attack.

In September he pleaded to a felony charge of obstructing Congress’ certification of the 2020 vote.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

