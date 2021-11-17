Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian walking along highway 80 in Longview was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.
The pedestrian was walking near HG Mosley on Hwy 80. He was struck by a vehicle around 6:20 p.m.
Longview police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Police have no vehicle description and are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information about this pedestrian wreck, call Longview police at 903-237-1199.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.