Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian walking along highway 80 in Longview was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The pedestrian was walking near HG Mosley on Hwy 80. He was struck by a vehicle around 6:20 p.m.

Longview police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police have no vehicle description and are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information about this pedestrian wreck, call Longview police at 903-237-1199.

