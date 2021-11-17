East Texas Now Business Break
Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview

The vehicle that struck him did not stop.
The vehicle that struck him did not stop.(KLTV/jamey Boyum)
By Jamey Boyum and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian walking along highway 80 in Longview was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The pedestrian was walking near HG Mosley on Hwy 80. He was struck by a vehicle around 6:20 p.m.

Longview police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police have no vehicle description and are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information about this pedestrian wreck, call Longview police at 903-237-1199.

Harrison Dog Fighting
