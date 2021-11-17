Palestine man sentenced to life in prison for death of infant son

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine man was found guilty in the death of his infant son and was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Jerry Dwain Torrez pleaded guilty to capital murder and was convicted. He was sentenced to life in state prison. His sentence began immediately.

On Dec. 14, 2019, 4-month-old infant Nathaniel Torrez died just after 6 p.m. in a Houston hospital. The infant was initially brought in to the Palestine Regional Medical Center ER unresponsive on November 12. Doctors discovered that the infant had numerous rib fractures, a fractured right arm and a skull fracture that led to a brain bleed. The infant was then taken to Houston for further treatment.

An autopsy was performed, with the infant’s death being ruled a homicide.

The father of the infant, Jerry Torrez, was initially arrested by Palestine Police on November 12, 2019, at the Palestine Regional ER for the charge of Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury. On December 17, Palestine police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jerry Torrez for Capital Murder. The warrant was signed by 369th District Court Judge Michael Davis.

Torrez will not have the opportunity for parole.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.