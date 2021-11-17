East Texas Now Business Break
More than 100K gallons of sewage discharged into Nolan Creek, City of Belton says

File Photo: Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas
File Photo: Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Work to repair a sewer force main near the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant has caused an unauthorized sewage discharge into Nolan Creek, the City of Belton said.

The size of the discharge is still being determined but it exceeds 100,000 gallons, the City said. Nolan Creek will be impacted east of I-35, the City said.

“The discharge is on private property, and the property owner has been notified. The public should avoid contact with creek water that is downstream from the treatment plant and should not ingest the water,” City officials said.

Those who come into contact with the water should bathe and thoroughly wash clothes as soon as possible.

The City also advices fishermen to avoid any dead or dying fish.

“If a fisherman in the area catches a fish that he or she intends to consume, make sure it is properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked,” the City said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been notified about the discharge.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

