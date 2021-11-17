Longview’s Jalen Hale has put in the work to become elite

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jalen Hale is perhaps the best receiver in East Texas. If you don’t agree with that statement, there are about 30 division one universities trying to recruit him that do.

“I don’t really have a top school yet because I know I’ve got a couple of schools that I’m looking into,” said Hale.

As only a junior, Hale recently set the school record with 25 career touchdowns. He was used to playing running back until he made the transition to receiver in his freshman year. He has now had more than enough experience to develop the confidence of a number one offensive weapon.

“My route running and then me going deep as a receiver, I know I’m going to make a play for the team,” said Hale. “I worked hard, I earned it. Never stopped working, kept grinding, and I knew it would eventually come.”

Coach John King says all the tools were there in Jalen from the beginning, but he’s seen the fine tuning occur over the past couple of seasons.

“He was raw, but he had great hands, great ball skills, good position for a jump ball and just used his body to ward off defenders,” said King. “He’s gotten more precise with it. He understands route running, he understands coverage and leverage and how to create that and how to get separation from a DB, but he’s special. There’s a reason he’s got 30 plus offers. There’s not many Jalen Hale’s running around in this world.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.