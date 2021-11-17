East Texas Now Business Break
Longview prepares for an area round matchup with Lancaster

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In their first round matchup against Magnolia, the Longview Lobos won in convincing fashion by a final score of 45-24. The Lobos now get a rematch of last year’s area round when they take on Lancaster. This will be the 16th time Longview has made it to round two in the last 18 seasons. Head coach John King said that no matter who the opponent is, there is still a level of consistency to the team’s preparation.

“Not much changes in terms of how we approach each game whether it’s regular season or the playoffs,”  said King. “We may change up the way we do drills and the kind of drills we do but it’s going to be a day to day process of building from Monday all the way to game day. So I mean we have got work we have to get done today. There’s things that we’ve got in our practice plan that we have to go out and make sure that we execute. Some of it is going to be us on us, some of it is going to be us on the opponent so we try to use both ends of that to have our team ready to play come game day and the kids understand it. They know what’s expected. It’s a matter of going out and executing.”

The game against Lancaster is set for 7:30pm at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite, TX.

