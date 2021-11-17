East Texas Now Business Break
Jefferson man dies in crash involving motorcycle, pickup in Marion County

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 58-year-old man died in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and a pickup that occurred on FM 248 in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on FM 248 at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The wreck occurred about four-and-a-half miles northeast of Jefferson.

The preliminary crash report shows that John Brooks, of Jefferson, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson south on FM 248. At the same time, Sam Jackson, 59, of Jefferson was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup north on FM 248. Jackson failed to yield the right of way to the Harley Davidson as it was turning left onto a county road, the press release stated.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson.

Jackson was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

‘The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

