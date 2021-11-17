East Texas Now Business Break
Greta Van Susteren talks about President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, CBO report

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Greta Van Susteren, Gray media’s chief national political analyst, spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about a wide range of national-level hot topics Wednesday afternoon.

The conversation started with a focus on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, and when a vote can be expected. Susteren then talked about how the Congressional Budget Office report will be central to that process.

Later, Butler and Susteren talked about the ongoing Jan. 6 investigation.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Joseph Egbe, Jr. about his big project to become an Eagle Scout:...
WebXtra: Prospective Eagle Scout builds flag repository
