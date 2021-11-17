Final concrete slabs being poured for new Rose Complex in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Asphalt and pieces of the old Harvey Hall have been cleared from the site and construction teams have spent the last few months prepping dirt and completing pier and beam work for the foundation of the new building.

Wednesday afternoon crews prepared for the second and final concrete slab pour. The first pour was completed last week and the second part is scheduled to be completed Thursday morning beginning at 4 a.m.

According to Kelly Norris, a superintendent with WRL, the full demolition of Harvey Hall took about a month. They have people out there working sun up to sun down.

“Once the slab is poured tomorrow they’ll begin prepping for the exterior walls, which are concrete as well, but it’ll take them 30 days to get the tilt wall panels done and then starting the third of January, they’ll start erecting the building,” he said.

Norris said they are on schedule and the plan is for the reopening to take place at the end of September of 2022.

