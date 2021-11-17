East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Final concrete slabs being poured for new Rose Complex in Tyler

In the background of the photo is the concrete slab that was poured last week for the new Rose...
In the background of the photo is the concrete slab that was poured last week for the new Rose Complex building. The foreground is prepared for the next concrete pour happening Thursday morning.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Asphalt and pieces of the old Harvey Hall have been cleared from the site and construction teams have spent the last few months prepping dirt and completing pier and beam work for the foundation of the new building.

Wednesday afternoon crews prepared for the second and final concrete slab pour. The first pour was completed last week and the second part is scheduled to be completed Thursday morning beginning at 4 a.m.

According to Kelly Norris, a superintendent with WRL, the full demolition of Harvey Hall took about a month. They have people out there working sun up to sun down.

“Once the slab is poured tomorrow they’ll begin prepping for the exterior walls, which are concrete as well, but it’ll take them 30 days to get the tilt wall panels done and then starting the third of January, they’ll start erecting the building,” he said.

Norris said they are on schedule and the plan is for the reopening to take place at the end of September of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeman's death was confirmed by his manager.
‘Bones’ actor, Pine Tree grad Heath Freeman dead at 41
The driver did not stop
Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Jerry Torrez
Palestine man sentenced to life in prison for death of infant son
Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department
Titus County firefighter suffers fatal heart attack on the job

Latest News

Eagle Scout Flag Depository
Eagle Scout Flag Depository
Highway 80 Thanksgiving
Highway 80 Thanksgiving
911 Shortages
911 Shortages East Texas
Tyler
East Texas community leaders gather for March of Babies