Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing Clouds overnight tonight with a 30-40 % chance for just rain showers. Not expecting any thundershowers at this point, just rain...and not much of that. .10″ or less is expected in most areas. A cold front will move through overnight bringing back the fall-like temperatures to East Texas. Windy conditions to persist through Thursday, just out of the N and NE, rather than the S and SW like it is today. A very chilly start to our Friday with lows ranging from the lower 30s over northernmost counties to the middle-upper 30s over the southern. A very pleasant Saturday and Sunday are expected, but a few showers move in with another front very late Sunday/early morning on Monday. Showers in the morning on Monday, then just partly cloudy and mild. Some rain returns on Wednesday as we await another cold front...possibly on Thanksgiving Day. We will keep you updated. Have a great day.

