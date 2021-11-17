East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Non-Profit Museum gala to feature widow of boxing superstar

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas Non-Profit Museum made a big announcement today.

The Texas African American Museum in Tyler let members, city officials, and staff know that the speaker for their upcoming Inaugural Museum Gala will be Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali.

The event will be held on February 19th at the Hollytree County Club in Tyler. It is a fundraiser and is designed to raise awareness of the Texas African American Museum.

Gloria Washington, Executive Director of the museum, said, “The Texas African American Museum is not just for people in North Tyler, not just for African Americans individuals. This museum is for all people. We are local, state, national and international.”

Washington added that the goal of the upcoming event is to raise $20,000 for the museum.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek
Freeman's death was confirmed by his manager.
‘Bones’ actor, Pine Tree grad Heath Freeman dead at 41
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
The driver did not stop
Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview
Glenn Caldwell, Jr
Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite pleads guilty

Latest News

The driver did not stop
Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview
Following the holidays last year, COVID-19 cases reached a new peak in East Texas. Dr. McGaha...
Several East Texas counties seeing ‘minimal’ COVID-19 community spread
Jerry Torrez
Palestine man sentenced to life in prison for death of infant son
“That loss in production is resulting in a squeeze on prices because the demand is rising and...
East Texas oil recruiter says gas prices will continue to rise