East Texas Non-Profit Museum gala to feature widow of boxing superstar

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas Non-Profit Museum made a big announcement today.

The Texas African American Museum in Tyler let members, city officials, and staff know that the speaker for their upcoming Inaugural Museum Gala will be Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali.

The event will be held on February 19th at the Hollytree County Club in Tyler. It is a fundraiser and is designed to raise awareness of the Texas African American Museum.

Gloria Washington, Executive Director of the museum, said, “The Texas African American Museum is not just for people in North Tyler, not just for African Americans individuals. This museum is for all people. We are local, state, national and international.”

Washington added that the goal of the upcoming event is to raise $20,000 for the museum.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.