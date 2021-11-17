East Texas missions expect record numbers for Thanksgiving meal

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas rescue mission is preparing for what could be a record number of meals offered to the homeless and people in need this Thanksgiving.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke with Hiway 80 Rescue Mission director Brian Livingston about the challenge.

Livingston said they will be preparing 800 to 1000 meals this week and is not sure how high the numbers will climb on Thanksgiving Day.

Mission workers say the pandemic strained resources of many struggling after losing jobs and they hope to help them with their Thanksgiving meals.

The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission will be serving meals in both Tyler and Longview.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.