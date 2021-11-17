East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas missions expect record numbers for Thanksgiving meal

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas rescue mission is preparing for what could be a record number of meals offered to the homeless and people in need this Thanksgiving.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke with Hiway 80 Rescue Mission director Brian Livingston about the challenge.

Livingston said they will be preparing 800 to 1000 meals this week and is not sure how high the numbers will climb on Thanksgiving Day.

Mission workers say the pandemic strained resources of many struggling after losing jobs and they hope to help them with their Thanksgiving meals.

The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission will be serving meals in both Tyler and Longview.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeman's death was confirmed by his manager.
‘Bones’ actor, Pine Tree grad Heath Freeman dead at 41
The driver did not stop
Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Jerry Torrez
Palestine man sentenced to life in prison for death of infant son
Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department
Titus County firefighter suffers fatal heart attack on the job

Latest News

Source; Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff
Rusk City Council approves ordinance allowing golf carts on some streets
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,903 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Source: KLTV Staff
Greta Van Susteren talks about President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, CBO report
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Joseph Egbe, Jr. about his big project to become an Eagle Scout:...
WebXtra: Prospective Eagle Scout builds flag repository
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Joseph Egbe, Jr. about his big project to become an Eagle Scout:...
WebXtra: Flag repository