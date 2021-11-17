East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas community leaders gather for March of Babies

Tyler
Tyler(KLTV)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As a part of Prematurity Awareness Month, Tyler Healthy Babies Coalition hosted the 4th Annual “March of Babies” to bring awareness to the effects of premature birth within the community.

Local heath and wellness organizations gathered Wednesday to honor the mothers and babies affected by premature birth. Community leaders and families met at the Tyler City Square this afternoon to help bring awareness to the programs offered to mothers dealing with pre-term birth.

Marnecia Walker shared her story of how this program helped her and her son.

“Always have faith, because if you have faith it is everything, because if you stop believing it will go down. As long as you believe everything will go as planned. Who would’ve thought a one pound baby would make it?”

WIC in partnership with March of Babies offers several free services for mothers in need. Programs like mental health counseling, at-home nursing assistance, nutrition counseling, and food assistance are just a few of the programs offered to mothers in need. For more information on how you can get involved or, to get assistance contact your local WIC office.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

