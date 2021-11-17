East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Church raises $7K to give gift cards to Tyler ISD custodial staff

Members of Pollard Fist United Methodist Church and people in the community raised $7,000 to...
Members of Pollard Fist United Methodist Church and people in the community raised $7,000 to get gift cards for Tyler ISD's custodial staff. (Source: Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)(Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort of appreciation and thanksgiving, one East Texas Church is reaching out to those that have gone above and beyond during and post-pandemic.

The Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler along with help from the community raised over $7,000 to give gift cards, homemade cards, and other treats to all 175 employees of Tyler ISD’s custodial staff to say, “Well done!”

This is the first year Pollard UMC has handed out the gift cards, and they said they would like to make this a holiday tradition.

“One of the things we are looking to do later this year and looking into next year is how we can expand this program, perhaps look at White House ISD and a couple of independent school districts around and really try and make a difference in people’s lives,” said Reverend Collin Taylor with Pollard United Methodist Church.

Pastor and members of the church started the giveaways on Tuesday, and it is going to take them until Friday to get to all 31 Tyler ISD Campuses.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeman's death was confirmed by his manager.
‘Bones’ actor, Pine Tree grad Heath Freeman dead at 41
The driver did not stop
Police looking for vehicle that struck pedestrian on Hwy 80 in Longview
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Jerry Torrez
Palestine man sentenced to life in prison for death of infant son
Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department
Titus County firefighter suffers fatal heart attack on the job

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 4-year-old shoots self, brother
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports on a two-vehicle crash at Birdsong and High streets in Longview...
Two-vehicle crash in Longview sends 3 to hospital
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports on a two-vehicle crash at Birdsong and High streets in Longview...
WebXtra: Longview High crash
Police lights.
2 suspects rob Jasper game room employee at gunpoint