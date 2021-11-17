Church raises $7K to give gift cards to Tyler ISD custodial staff

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort of appreciation and thanksgiving, one East Texas Church is reaching out to those that have gone above and beyond during and post-pandemic.

The Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler along with help from the community raised over $7,000 to give gift cards, homemade cards, and other treats to all 175 employees of Tyler ISD’s custodial staff to say, “Well done!”

This is the first year Pollard UMC has handed out the gift cards, and they said they would like to make this a holiday tradition.

“One of the things we are looking to do later this year and looking into next year is how we can expand this program, perhaps look at White House ISD and a couple of independent school districts around and really try and make a difference in people’s lives,” said Reverend Collin Taylor with Pollard United Methodist Church.

Pastor and members of the church started the giveaways on Tuesday, and it is going to take them until Friday to get to all 31 Tyler ISD Campuses.

