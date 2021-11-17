East Texas Now Business Break
Bluebird parks nest in downtown Tyler meter

By Phoebe Green
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We were in the downtown area today when we noticed a bird’s nest inside a parking meter.

We spoke with District Wildlife Biologist Chris Keiser, who said the eggs likely belong to an eastern bluebird. He said the birds will take advantage of any little spot like this.

Eastern bluebirds are migratory birds and it looks like this mama’s found her spot for now.

As for the City of Tyler, you don’t have to worry about the birds getting a parking ticket. The city is still switching some of the old meters to the new ones.

These eggs likely belong to an eastern bluebird.
These eggs likely belong to an eastern bluebird.(KLTV)

