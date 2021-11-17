Bluebird parks nest in downtown Tyler meter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We were in the downtown area today when we noticed a bird’s nest inside a parking meter.

We spoke with District Wildlife Biologist Chris Keiser, who said the eggs likely belong to an eastern bluebird. He said the birds will take advantage of any little spot like this.

Eastern bluebirds are migratory birds and it looks like this mama’s found her spot for now.

As for the City of Tyler, you don’t have to worry about the birds getting a parking ticket. The city is still switching some of the old meters to the new ones.

