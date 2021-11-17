East Texas Now Business Break
2 suspects rob Jasper game room employee at gunpoint

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Two men robbed an employee of a Jasper game room at gunpoint late Monday night, according to police.

Lt. Garrett Foster with the Jasper Police Department said the robbery occurred at a game room located at 642 East Street at about 11:20 p.m. Monday.

After an employee walked out of the game room and got into the driver’s seat of his vehicle, two black men wearing masks opened the passenger door, pointed a gun in his face, and demanded that he hand over his money, Foster said. In addition to taking all the money the game room employee had on him, the two suspects also took his cell phone.

“They were waiting on him to come out,” Foster said.

The game room employee was not hurt in the incident, Foster said.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or the two suspects is urged to call Foster at (409) 383-6178.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

