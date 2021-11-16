East Texas Now Business Break
Work on US 59 expected to create new traffic pattern shifts

Portions of Old Lufkin Road and Spradley Street will be closed for part of the week due to...
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Drivers should be on the lookout for new traffic pattern shifts as construction work continues on US 59.

“We have night work scheduled for our crews to place concrete overhead beams across US 59,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Rhonda Oaks. “This is an exciting time of this project and it is something that everyone has been looking forward to.”

There is still plenty of work to be completed on the flyover and expansion project for it to meet interstate standards. Currently, TxDOT is working on main lanes over off of US 59 behind local business on the southbound side. Work still needs to be completed on the overpasses near Old Lufkin Road and Spradley Street, and access roads along state loop 224.

“I would say we are probably halfway through this project,” said Oaks. “There has been a lot of work accomplished, some of it probably doesn’t look like it has been a lot because it’s not complete, but there has been a lot of work done out there and I would think about halfway through.”

TxDOT asks drivers to be on alert and proceed safely through work zones. Oaks says part of the reason work has been scheduled to be done at night is to avoid as much traffic congestion as possible, but people still need to remain vigilant.

“We want people to really stay alert,” said Oaks. “Watch out for that signage. The traffic is going to be shifted during the nighttime hours as they progress with that work, so watch out for our guys, watch out for those signs, and slow down through that work zone.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

