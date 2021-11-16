East Texas Now Business Break
Upshur County man receives life sentence after shooting spree that wounded deputy

Craig Harwart (Source: Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man who began a shooting spree at a gas station and led law enforcement on a chase, firing at and hitting an Upshur County deputy pleaded guilty and received a life sentence today.

Craig Steven Harwart, 56, pleaded guilty to four first-degree felony offenses of aggravated assault against police officers.

On Nov. 16, 2020, in a standoff with officers, Upshur County Deputy Matt Sartor was struck by a bullet. Longview SWAT was called to the scene and took Harwart into custody after he was shot in the arm and leg.

Texas Ranger Chris Baggett said during his investigation that Harwart admitted he committed the crime because he was “mad”.

Previous: Upshur County Sheriff’s Office releases name, charges for shooting suspect

Upshur County shooting suspect moved from hospital to jail

Upshur County deputy wounded in line of duty receives purple heart

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

