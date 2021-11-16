East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler Legacy defensive back reassures Garland player after botched field goal snap

Tyler Legacy defensive back Jordan Ford was photographed reassuring a visibly upset Garland...
Tyler Legacy defensive back Jordan Ford was photographed reassuring a visibly upset Garland player as the Raiders celebrated on the field.(Viewer photo)
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders the previously undefeated Garland Owls Friday 42-41.

The big win came down to one play in the final seconds of the game.

A botched snap in the final seconds and Legacy moved on to the next round of the playoffs.

However, it was hardly the most memorable moment of the night. Tyler Legacy defensive back Jordan Ford was photographed reassuring a visibly upset Garland player as the Raiders celebrated on the field.

The photo has gained a lot of attention from fans on social media.

Legacy Head Coach Joe Willis commented on the photos and the situation that brought them to the surface.

“In the game of football that is not our enemy over there, that is our competition and Jordan saw the young man disappointed. He had played a good game, he saw him disappointed and instead of going and celebrating immediately, he immediately went over to him and consoled him and I think it says a lot about his character and just how he is as a human being more than just a football player. Jordan had played a great game and had every reason to celebrate, but he took a moment out and showed some human compassion.”

Jordan Ford himself explains what prompted him to show compassion to his competitor.

“I had just seen him down and I was just like, ‘what if I was in that situation?’ I would want somebody to come say something to me because it would touch me a little bit; but I just couldn’t let him sit there and just cry. I told him to keep his head up. Life gets better.”

Tyler Legacy’s next opponent will be Cedar Hill. They’ll face off this Friday night in the area round of the playoffs.

