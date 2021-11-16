Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a mild start with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day and breezy south winds that will gust up to 15 and 20 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s. More of the same tomorrow. Wednesday will be warm and breezy with a slight chance for rain by late afternoon and evening. A slightly better chance for rain comes along the cold front early Thursday morning. Not everyone will see the rain but there should be scattered showers and thunderstorms along the front. Rain will end by late Thursday morning with some clearing Thursday afternoon. Cooler and breezy behind the front with temperatures in the 60s through the end of the week.

