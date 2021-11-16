Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with highs climbing into the low 80s. Those of us that struggle to lose the clouds will likely only see high temps in the upper 70s this afternoon. This evening, we’ll be in the 70s and 60s, with overnight lows cooling down into the low 60s. Tomorrow will be even warmer than today, highs again in the 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It is also worth noting that tomorrow will be a very windy day, even more so than today, gusts up into the 30s will be possible.

By tomorrow evening, our next cold front will be approaching - bringing with it some scattered showers. This will not be the rain maker we need to alleviate drought, but every bit helps. The showers will mainly be overnight and should be done with by sunrise on Thursday morning. With the passing of this front, our highs on Thursday will only be in the 60s, back to where we should be for the second half of November. Looking ahead to the weekend - partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. There is a low chance for rain on Sunday.

