Traffic lights in downtown Tyler restored after overnight power outage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Traffic lights in downtown Tyler have been restored after an overnight power outage left several Tyler roads without power this morning.

PRIOR STORY:

The Tyler Police department sent out a traffic advisory Tuesday morning about several traffic lights being out.

According to officials, there are several traffic lights out in the area around downtown Tyler due to a power outage.

The department says that at this time the known outages are at the following intersections:

North Broadway and Erwin

North Broadway and Ferguson

North Broadway and Locust

North College and West Erwin

North College and West Ferguson

Several intersections have stop signs in place at this time, said officials.

Officials are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes and drive with care in these areas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.