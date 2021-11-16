East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Traffic lights in downtown Tyler restored after overnight power outage

The Tyler Police department sent out a traffic advisory Tuesday morning due to several traffic...
The Tyler Police department sent out a traffic advisory Tuesday morning due to several traffic lights being out.
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Traffic lights in downtown Tyler have been restored after an overnight power outage left several Tyler roads without power this morning.

PRIOR STORY:

The Tyler Police department sent out a traffic advisory Tuesday morning about several traffic lights being out.

According to officials, there are several traffic lights out in the area around downtown Tyler due to a power outage.

The department says that at this time the known outages are at the following intersections:

  • North Broadway and Erwin
  • North Broadway and Ferguson
  • North Broadway and Locust
  • North College and West Erwin
  • North College and West Ferguson

Several intersections have stop signs in place at this time, said officials.

Officials are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes and drive with care in these areas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek
Freeman's death was confirmed by his manager.
‘Bones’ actor, Pine Tree grad Heath Freeman dead at 41
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies after motorcycle leaves FM 729 in Marion County, hits pole
Crash at Gilmer Road and Loop 281
Scene cleared at wreck on Gilmer Road at Loop 281 in Longview

Latest News

A traffic alert was sent out by the Longview Police department Tuesday morning that the...
Auto-pedestrian crash shuts down southbound lanes of Estes Pkwy south of I-20
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Crash at Gilmer Road and Loop 281
Scene cleared at wreck on Gilmer Road at Loop 281 in Longview
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police officers, firefighters working major wreck at intersection of Broadway, Gentry