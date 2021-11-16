Titus County firefighter suffers fatal heart attack on the job

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A firefighter with the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department died Friday while responding to a call.

According to Titus County Judge Brian Lee, Ross Estabrook experienced a heart attack while responding to a “very low level” fire at a 300-foot tiny house Friday night in the Nortex District. Estabrook experienced the heart attack at the scene of the incident and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

A firefighter with Sugar Hill VFD also died recently while responding to a call. Capt. Wesley Vandever passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.