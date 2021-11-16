East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Titus County firefighter suffers fatal heart attack on the job

Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department
Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department(Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A firefighter with the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department died Friday while responding to a call.

According to Titus County Judge Brian Lee, Ross Estabrook experienced a heart attack while responding to a “very low level” fire at a 300-foot tiny house Friday night in the Nortex District. Estabrook experienced the heart attack at the scene of the incident and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

A firefighter with Sugar Hill VFD also died recently while responding to a call. Capt. Wesley Vandever passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek
Freeman's death was confirmed by his manager.
‘Bones’ actor, Pine Tree grad Heath Freeman dead at 41
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies after motorcycle leaves FM 729 in Marion County, hits pole
Crash at Gilmer Road and Loop 281
Scene cleared at wreck on Gilmer Road at Loop 281 in Longview

Latest News

The Tyler Police department sent out a traffic advisory Tuesday morning due to several traffic...
Traffic lights in downtown Tyler restored after overnight power outage
A traffic alert was sent out by the Longview Police department Tuesday morning that the...
Auto-pedestrian crash shuts down southbound lanes of Estes Pkwy south of I-20
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy today
Tyler Legacy defensive back Jordan Ford was photographed reassuring a visibly upset Garland...
Tyler Legacy defensive back reassures Garland player after botched field goal snap