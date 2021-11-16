Smith County students recognized for fire safety artwork

From Smith County

TYLER, Texas - More than 90 students from Smith County schools received awards for their Fire Prevention Posters.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Smith County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, hosted their annual Fire Prevention Poster Awards Ceremony on Friday. The theme this year was “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

Students from Arp, Bullard, Chapel Hill/Jackson Heights, Lindale, Troup and Winona Independent School Districts, as well as Brook Hill, Christian Heritage and Owens Elementary School, were recognized during the event on Friday evening at the Rose Garden Center.

Sparky the Fire Dog and winner of Owens Elementary - Division 1 - second place - Olivia Rickelman. (Picasa | Smith County)

Awards categories included Division 1 for Early Childhood, Pre-K and Kindergarten; Division 2 for first and second grades; Division 3 for third and fourth grades; Division 4 for fifth and sixth grades; and Division 5 for seventh and eighth grades.

Fire Departments involved in putting on the annual event included the Smith County Emergency Services Districts 1 and 2, and the Volunteer Fire Departments in Arp, Bullard, Chapel Hill, Dixie, Flint-Gresham, Jackson Heights, Lindale, Noonday, Red Springs, Troup, Whitehouse and Winona.

The students and their families who attended learned more about fire safety by walking through the Fire Safety House and got a chance to meet Sparky, the fire safety dog!

The American Red Cross also passed out smoke alarms for those who need them.