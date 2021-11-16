East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looking for much warmer than normal temperatures through Wednesday as we prepare for another cold front overnight Wednesday/Thursday early morning. Low temperatures should be near 60 degrees on Tuesday/Wednesday mornings with high temperatures expected to rise into the lower 80s each day. The cold front moves through overnight Tuesday/early Wednesday morning cooling us down to more normal temperatures. Rain chances ramp up late on Wednesday and continue through dawn on Thursday with a few isolated thundershowers possible. Most should be just showers. Winds will remain rather breezy through Thursday. South to Southwest winds Tue/Wed at 15-20 mph with higher gusts on Tuesday, then 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible. A NE wind on Thursday should be at 15-20 mph with a few gusts near 30 mph. Another cold front on Sunday will keep the fall like temperatures around. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday as well as early on Monday morning. Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies after motorcycle leaves FM 729 in Marion County, hits pole
Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek
Pictured is the approximately 200 grams of cocaine that was seized during an arrest by a...
Henderson police officer arrests driver after search turns up 200 grams of cocaine
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police officers, firefighters working major wreck at intersection of Broadway, Gentry

Latest News

Two more warm days, then a cold front late on Wednesday cools us off again.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Warmer than normal through Wed. Windy. Cold front cools us off on Thursday.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Warmer than normal through Wed. Windy. Cold front cools us off on Thursday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-15-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips