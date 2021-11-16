Multiple dogs recovered from abusive environment in Winona

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities and the SPCA rescued multiple dogs from an abusive environment on Tuesday.

As detailed in a social media post, the Smith County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and Smith County Animal Control executed an animal cruelty seizure warrant at a property in Winona with numerous residences. It was there, with the assistance of the SPCA of East Texas that numerous dogs were recovered from the property. These dogs were reportedly suffering from mange, worms and other internal parasites, as well as malnourishment, muscle and nerve disorders and other physical injuries. The dogs were successfully relocated to a facility in order to receive necessary veterinary care.

The post noted that the SPCA of East Texas has relocated more than 40 dogs from this location over the past year.

