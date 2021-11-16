More arrests possible in Harrison County dog fighting investigation

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher about an arrest involving dog fighting in the county.

Jesus Stephens (Henderson County Jail)

Deputies arrested Jesus Stephens, 31, of Waskom in connection with the alleged incident, charging him with dog fighting and animal cruelty.

