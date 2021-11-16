East Texas Now Business Break
More arrests possible in Harrison County dog fighting investigation

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher about an arrest involving dog fighting in the county.

Jesus Stephens
Jesus Stephens(Henderson County Jail)

Deputies arrested Jesus Stephens, 31, of Waskom in connection with the alleged incident, charging him with dog fighting and animal cruelty.

