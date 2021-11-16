Longview Community Center to be the new home of Arts! Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Community Center is now under a lease/ management agreement for Arts! Longview.

The Gregg County Commissioners Court approved the deal. The building, which opened in 1940, has an auditorium which has been used by the community for gatherings and events, but has not been used since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arts! Longview will house their main offices in the building. Their goal is to bring the building back to life.

“To help keep historical businesses alive and vibrant, we were just thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this one. It’s such a precious building to so many people here in Longview. they have such good memories about performances here either them or their kids,” said Executive Director of Arts! Longview.

Organizers are hoping to be able to start taking reservations for rentals around the beginning of the year.

