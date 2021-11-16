Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Windy through Wednesday. A cold front late Wednesday/early Thursday morning is likely to cool us off, back to a more fall-like condition for several days. Chances for showers late Wednesday through Pre-Dawn on Thursday will not be much. Less than .25″ for most. Very Windy conditions expected on Wednesday and Thursday. South to Southwest winds on Wednesday at 15-25 mph with higher gusts likely, then more from the North and Northeast on Thursday at 15-20 mph gusts higher. Very Nice conditions expected Friday and Saturday before another cold front moves through late on Sunday bringing more clouds and a few showers. Partly Cloudy and a bit cooler on Mon and Tue with a very slight chance for a few scattered showers each day. Have a wonderful Tuesday.

