Construction on Mobberly entryway project in Longview expected to begin in next few months

Mobberly Avenue
Mobberly Avenue((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum, Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction on the entryway project for Mobberly and High Street in Longview is close to beginning.

The Longview City Council recently approved a contractor for the project and development is expected to begin in a few months.

This is one of two projects being funded by a bond which was passed in 2018 by voters in Longview. The other project is the reconstruction of Mobberly Avenue from High Street to the train depot at the entrance of downtown.

Several meetings have been held on the projects and a virtual meeting is scheduled for this Thursday.

“Now voters told us they wanted this as early as 2014, again in 2015 and 18 when they voted on the bond, but now that we’re really moving forward and starting the design work, we want to hear all those really particular things right, this is my road, this is my driveway, this is how it will affect my parking lot, because we want to make sure that this is beautiful, workable, that it adds biking, it adds pedestrian, that its good for traffic, but also that its good for those residents and those property owners along the avenue,” said Richard Yeakley, multi-media specialist with the City of Longview.

The virtual meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday, Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. For more information on the projects and the link to join the meeting, click here.

