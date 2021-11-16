Carthage Bulldogs keep top spot in Red Zone top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There was no change in the final Red Zone Top 10 of 2021. The teams on the list all had convincing wins. The #bEASTTexas 10 as I like to call them outscored their first round opponents 511-144 with three teams picking up shutouts.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 1 / Record 10-0/ Last Week: 1)

The Carthage Bulldogs opened up their quest for a third straight championship with a 35-0 win over Gatesville. Now the team turns their attention to Hamshite-Fannett in the area round.

2. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 3/ Record 9-0/ Last Week: 2)

Timpson pitched a 62-0 shutout of Frankston in the Bi-District. That bested their week one performance against the Indians by one point. Timpson will hit the rtoad to Fairfield this week for a showdown with Thorndale.

3. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2/ Record 10-1/ Last Week: 3)

The Gilmer Buckeyes handled business in the first round against Mexia with a 71-14 win. Now the Buckeyes will head to the metroplex to take on Caddo Mills for the chance to go to the regional semifinals.

4. West Rusk Raiders (3A DII State Rankings: 5/ Record: 11-0/ Last Week: 4 )

West Rusk remained perfect on the year with a 64-26 win over Hooks. The Raiders will now play New Waverly in the Area round. If they can win that would set up a big game on Black Friday against either Daingerfield or Elysian Fields.

5. Van Vandals (4A DII State Ranking: 10/ Record 11-0/ Last Week: 5)

The Vandals played a near perfect game with a 28-0 win over Liberty-Elayu in the first round. The team was picked as a sleeper by Greg Tepper of Texas Football in our ealry season preview. They are not a sleeper anymore. Next up for Van is Sunnyvale.

6. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 3/ Record 11-0/ Last Week: 6)

Mount Vernon handled their business against Jefferson last week, winning 57-28. Now the Tigers take their purple pride to round 2 to Rose Stadium to play Whitney Thursday night.

7. Beckville Bearcats (2A DI State Ranking: 7/ Record 11-0/ Last Week: 7)

The Bearcats beat Joaquin for a second time this season, ending the Rams season with a 50-25 loss. Beckville will look to keep up all that momentum when they travel to Plano to play Hearne Friday night.

8. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 8 / Record: 10-1 / Last Week: 8)

The Wildcats sent Corrigan into basketball season with a 62-7 loss. Waskom has rolled opponents ever since their week 2 loss to Timpson, with no one scoring over 14 and the least amount they put up being 42 points. Waskom will take on Troup Friday night.

9. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking:6/ Record: 10-1/ Last Week: 9)

Kilgore took down a tough Huffman team last week in Crockett 37-20. The Bulldogs road will only get tougher with Stafford this week.

10. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: NR/ Record 8-3/ Last Week: 10)

Longview won their first ever meeting with Magnolia 45-24. This week the Lobos get a familiar opponent in Lancaster. It is a rematch from last year’s area round and will be the 16th time Longview has played in round 2 in the last 18 seasons.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

