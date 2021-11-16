East Texas Now Business Break
‘Bones’ actor, Pine Tree grad Heath Freeman dead at 41

Freeman's death was confirmed by his manager.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview native and popular actor has died at his home in Austin.

Heath Freeman, a Longview native who graduated from Pine Tree High School, died on Sunday, Nov. 14. His cause of death has not been released, according to his manager, via Entertainment Weekly.

Freeman was best known for his characters in NCIS and Bones, where he portrayed a serial killer named Howard Epps.

He had made a movie about small town East Texas life called Skateland in 2010, along with his brother Brandon Freeman and friend Anthony Burns, which he screened at a Longview theater. He had numerous other roles in his career, as well.

Friends began sharing the sad news of his death on Sunday on social media, while his manager confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he had died in Austin, where he resided.

Freeman’s final screen projects were the upcoming films Devil’s Fruit and Terror on the Prairie, according to EW.

Gilmer to use grant money, bond funds for park projects
