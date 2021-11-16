East Texas Now Business Break
Big 12 fines Baylor, issues public reprimand after fans stormed field before game was over

Baylor defensive lineman Rob Saulin (91) celebrates with fans after a 27-14 victory over...
Baylor defensive lineman Rob Saulin (91) celebrates with fans after a 27-14 victory over Oklahoma following an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)(Ray Carlin | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Big 12 Conference on Tuesday announced it had “issued a public reprimand and $25,000 fine of Baylor University for its handling of field storming incidents during and after Saturday’s football game with the University of Oklahoma.”

Near the end Saturday’s game at McLane Stadium, Baylor fans swarmed the field and Oklahoma players left to the locker room, but the game wasn’t quite over.

It took several minutes to clear the field following heated discussions between Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and the officials.

The OU coach eventually had to get 11 of his players out of the locker room and back onto the field. Baylor then scored a field goal with a second left to make the final score 27-14.

Riley said he was concerned about the safety of his players, since Baylor students were streaming out of the stands from behind the Oklahoma bench. Many of the students were still crammed on the sideline for the final field goal of the game.

Officials said the decision regarding the fine and public reprimand was made in accordance with Big 12 Conference Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct policies.

“We have a duty to ensure a safe game environment that provides the visiting team secure egress from the field for players, staff and support personnel, and protection of the team bench area,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

“I appreciate Baylor’s advance planning and communication, and although well planned, the end-of-game circumstances made its field storming plan impossible to execute, resulting in an interruption of play, impeding the visiting team from reaching their locker room and damage to OU bench area equipment.”

