Auto-pedestrian crash shuts down southbound lanes of Estes Pkwy south of I-20

A traffic alert was sent out by the Longview Police department Tuesday morning that the...
A traffic alert was sent out by the Longview Police department Tuesday morning that the southbound lanes of Estes Parkway were shut down due to a traffic accident.(Associated Press)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A traffic alert was sent out by the Longview Police Department Tuesday morning that the southbound lanes of Estes Parkway were shut down due to a traffic accident.

According to the Facebook post, the Longview Police Department is currently working on an accident with injuries in the area of Estes Pkwy and Kodak.

All southbound traffic on Estes Pkwy is shut down at the moment, said officials.

According to officials, this is an auto-pedestrian wreck.

The Longview Police Department is asking that you please find an alternative route around the area.

