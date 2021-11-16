East Texas Now Business Break
98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the recommendation of the health department and Pfizer.(KWTX)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (Gray News) – Nearly 100 elementary school students in Maryland were given an incorrect dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine during a clinic held at the school.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, 98 children at South Lakes Elementary received doses that were diluted more than recommended.

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the recommendation of the health department and Pfizer.

“We are confident that this is an isolated situation, and staff have already received additional training on reconstituting and administering pediatric doses,” said Dr. James Bridgers, acting county health officer.

According to DHHS, Montgomery County leads all Maryland jurisdictions in the number of pediatric doses administered of the vaccine.

