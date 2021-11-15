East Texas Now Business Break
Waskom man arrested in connection with Harrison County dog fighting

Jesus Stephens
Jesus Stephens(Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Waskom man was arrested Saturday in connection with a dog fighting organization and under allegations of animal cruelty.

According to a statement by the Capt. Tyler Owen of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a joint effort was made between sheriff’s deputies and a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden in the investigation of a call alleging dog fighting at a location in the 100 block of Strickland Springs Road. Owen said that upon arrival, deputies witnessed a crowd of nearly 100 people, initially assuming it was some sort of party or gathering. However, once deputies say they found evidence of dog fighting, including malnourished dogs, dozens of kennels with blood and K9 weights, they realized it likely was a dogfighting event. One dog was recovered from the site and turned over to Marshall Police Animal Control, however the dog ultimately needed to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Deputies arrested Jesus Stephens, 31, of Waskom in connection with the alleged incident, charging him with dog fighting and animal cruelty. Owen said they expect to make further arrests in connection with the incident.

“Dog Fighting is an organized criminal enterprise that a nationwide problem. The violence these K9s endured is horrific and will not be tolerated. Our Deputies and Game Warden did an outstanding job, and this is a prime example of the unknowns Law Enforcement encounter daily,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher.

