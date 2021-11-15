East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite pleads guilty

Glenn Caldwell, Jr
Glenn Caldwell, Jr(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to ignoring his daughter’s need for medical attention resulting in the amputation of her feet.

Glenn Caldwell, 45, made the open plea in front of Smith County Judge Kerry Russell on Monday, waiving his right to a jury trial. A hearing for sentencing will be held on Jan. 4, 2022.

Caldwell’s daughter contracted frostbite on her feet during the winter storm in February earlier this year. However, Caldwell did not seek medical attention for his daughter, who is disabled, until March. Both of her feet required amputation due to the lack of timely medical attention. Caldwell is charged with injury to a disabled individual.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

