Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another beautiful and warm day in our neck of the Lone Star State. Temperatures this afternoon were nice but a bit on the warmer side in the lower to middle 70s for most of the area. We will stay cool tonight with temperatures slowly dropping into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning, but some big changes are on the way! A warm front will lift north through the area by Monday and will be followed by some very breezy southerly winds and much warmer temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs for both Tuesday and Wednesday will range in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, so if you are a big fan of the warmer temperatures this will be your time to enjoy them. These breezy southerly winds will also allow the muggy meter to climb up quickly in East Texas and will increase the chance for rain late Wednesday and early Thursday when yet another cold front moves through East Texas. Behind this second, stronger cold front, skies look to dry back out again as temperatures sit closer to where they should be this time of year, mostly in the middle to upper 60s for Friday and Saturday before returning back to the lower 70s next Sunday.

