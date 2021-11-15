East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Stoplight planned for George Richey/McCann Road intersection in Longview

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Spokesman Shawn Hara about the status of a stoplight slated to placed at the intersection of McCann Road and George Richey in north Longview.

The intersection has been the site of several recent crashes. Longview police say there have been a total of 11 crashes at the intersection this year.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies after motorcycle leaves FM 729 in Marion County, hits pole
Pictured is the approximately 200 grams of cocaine that was seized during an arrest by a...
Henderson police officer arrests driver after search turns up 200 grams of cocaine
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police officers, firefighters working major wreck at intersection of Broadway, Gentry
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500

Latest News

Crash at Gilmer Road and Loop 281
Traffic diverted after crash on Gilmer Road at Loop 281 in Longview
Camp County Sheriff's Office
Camp County homeowner shoots man suspected of breaking into shed
Stoplight planned for George Richey/McCann Road intersection in Longview
WEBXTRA: Stoplight planned for George Richey/McCann Road intersection in Longview
Lone Star Police Department
Lone Star police arrest suspect in abduction incident