Smith County judge considering run for U.S. rep

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has announced he is considering a run for U.S. Congress, if Rep. Louie Gohmert decides to leave office.

Moran said in an email release on Monday that he would continue to serve as county judge if Gohmert decides to stay in office.

Gohmert has expressed interest in running for Texas Attorney General.

“We are beyond grateful for the strong, conservative leaders in Congressional District 1 who have encouraged us so far, and who will help guide our final decision moving forward,” Moran said. “If Congressman Gohmert decides to run once again for Congress, I look forward to continuing in the role of Smith County Judge. But, if Congressman Gohmert does not seek reelection to Congress, I am appreciative of the following close friends (and many more) who are ready to support my election to Congress should I ultimately choose to pursue that path.”

Moran said he has support from former state Senator Kevin Eltife, current state Senator Bryan Hughes and more than a dozen other political and business associates.

