Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert

Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese's unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) – It’s been said that “there’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s,” and that couldn’t be more true this Thanksgiving season.

Reese’s is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever in the form of a full-sized Thanksgiving pie.

Grab some friends to help with this 9-inch dessert of 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s said in a news release. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

There are only 3,000 of these first-of-its-kind pies that are only available online for $44.99 plus tax.

Reese’s says this is a limited-time holiday offer.


