East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Starting out cool with temperatures dropping into the 40s.  Sunshine and a bit of a breeze out of the south and southwest will warm things up quickly this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s.  Even warmer through midweek.  High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will reach near 80 degrees, feeling more like spring than fall.  The next cold front arrives Wednesday night.  There is a slight chance for rain late Wednesday ahead of the front and a slightly better chance along the front early Thursday morning.  However, not all of East Texas will see the rain with this front.  Everyone will see a cool down with highs back in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies after motorcycle leaves FM 729 in Marion County, hits pole
Pictured is the approximately 200 grams of cocaine that was seized during an arrest by a...
Henderson police officer arrests driver after search turns up 200 grams of cocaine
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police officers, firefighters working major wreck at intersection of Broadway, Gentry
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-15-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-15-21
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 11-14-21
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips